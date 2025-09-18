Russian forces pierce Ukrainian defenses in Yampol — DPR official

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. Russian units have breached the Ukrainian army’s defenses in the village of Yampol in the Krasny Liman area, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"Our assault groups have succeeded in penetrating the adversary’s defenses in Yampol, but fierce fighting continues there," he said.

The Ukrainian forces in Yampol are using local residents as human shields, Kimakovsky added.

"The enemy, with typical cynicism and cruelty, is using Yampol’s civilians as a human shield. Ukraine’s armed formations are hiding in the houses where civilians are sitting in cellars and basements and are setting up firing positions in the areas where the civilians are sheltering," he told TASS.

The official emphasized that many local residents still remain present in Yampol.