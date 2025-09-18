Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 110 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, September 18. /TASS/. The Belgorod Region came under heavy attack over the past 24 hours, with the Ukrainian army launching more than 110 drones and firing over 50 munitions, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod Region, 14 drones attacked the villages of Maysky, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Severny, as well as Bessonovka, Nechayevka, Novaya Derevnya, Petrovka, Staraya Nelidovka, Ustinka, Cheremoshnoye, and the Tserkovsky farming community. Nine of the drones were shot down," Gladkov wrote. He added that in Severny a man sustained barotrauma after a UAV exploded on the grounds of an enterprise and is "still receiving outpatient treatment."

The governor also reported strikes on Belgorod city. "Ukraine struck Belgorod with four drones, injuring five people. The number of victims has increased to five. Late in the evening, two more women were admitted to the hospital. All have received medical care and are continuing outpatient treatment," he said. According to him, the regional government building and five cars were damaged.

Gladkov detailed further attacks across the region: "The Ukrainian army attacked the Valuysky district with three UAVs. It also used six drones and 28 munitions to strike the Grayvoronsky district. Twenty-one drones and 26 munitions were launched at populated areas in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district."

He noted that a drone also targeted the Prokhorovsky district but "no consequences followed."

"The Ukrainian military struck the Shebekinsky district with 68 UAVs, 61 of which were shot down. In Shebekino, one individual was killed and another was injured as a result of a drone attack on a vehicle. The injured individual was hospitalized at the regional clinical hospital," the governor wrote.

Two more drones were launched in the Yakovlevsky district, Gladkov confirmed.