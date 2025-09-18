Russian FPV drone operators eliminate Ukrainian infantry near Zaporozhye City

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian FPV drone operators wiped out Ukrainian infantry units near the city of Zaporozhye, the Russian defense ministry said.

"During aerial reconnaissance, drone operators of Novossiysk airborne troops spotted several small Ukrainian infantry groups of up to three troops each who are trying to rotate in a summer community near the city of Zeporozhye. Russian troops used quadcopters to sow panic among Ukrainian soldiers. Several militants were killed and wounded, others found shelter in basements of summer cottages," the ministry said.

After that, according to the ministry, FPV drone operators eliminated hiding Ukrainian troops and thwarted their rotation.