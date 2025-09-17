DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities appear unconcerned that an attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could reduce Ukraine to ruins, as they have no intention of living there. Daria Morozova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the DPR, conveyed this perspective to TASS.

"These individuals are capable of anything: genocide, terrorism, abductions, torture, political assassinations, banning churches, and suppressing the language. We have witnessed all these acts, along with man-made terrorist attacks such as the precise strike on ammonia cisterns at the Donetsk brewery, over the past eleven years. Those who seek to reduce Ukraine to ashes clearly do not plan to reside there; they have other countries they value more than their own," Morozova stated.

She emphasized that the shelling of the station demonstrates Kiev’s lack of moral and humanitarian boundaries, revealing that the government has become an anti-Russian instrument manipulated by external forces intent on weakening Russia - regardless of Ukrainian casualties.

On September 16, Ukrainian armed forces fired artillery shells near the diesel fuel warehouses of the ZNPP, igniting a fire approximately 400 meters from the tanks. Fortunately, radiation levels remain normal, and there are no casualties among the NPP personnel. The fire has been extinguished, and the tanks remain undamaged. The fuel stored there is meant for emergency diesel generators, which supply power when the station loses external electricity. Destroying this reserve fuel would leave the plant with its last energy source for cooling the reactors, potentially leading to catastrophic and irreversible consequences, as previously reported by TASS.

Additionally, for the fifth consecutive month, the ZNPP has relied solely on the high-voltage external power line Dneprovskaya, which runs through Ukrainian territory. On July 4, the plant experienced a blackout when this line was disconnected, forcing it to operate on diesel generators. Hours later, the line was restored, and external power was reestablished.