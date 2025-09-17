NATO 'privatizes' key positions in UN Secretariat, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Representatives of NATO member states hold a monopoly over key posts in the UN Secretariat, undermining the organization’s credibility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are very saddened to see how the Secretariat’s leadership is increasingly aligning itself with the Western anti-Russian wing, thereby undermining the credibility of the UN. We see the reason for this in the fact that over the past many years, the West has sought, and not without success, to essentially privatize key positions in the UN Secretariat," Lavrov stated at a roundtable with foreign ambassadors on the Ukrainian settlement.

According to him, five or six senior positions - including the secretary-general and his deputies - are now responsible for key political areas such as conflict resolution, peacekeeping, humanitarian issues, security, and proposals for UN reform. "All these key posts are held by member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. The first deputy secretary-general of the UN, a decent woman, is a representative of Nigeria, but she also holds citizenship of the United States. Draw your own conclusions," Lavrov added.

The minister stressed that Russia would work to end the practice of giving the West "all the levers of control" over the UN Secretariat and would push to restore the organization’s role as a platform for compromise and the balancing of global interests.