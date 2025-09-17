Kremlin calls Zapad 2025 drills 'large-scale' and 'impressive'

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Zapad 2025 Russia-Belarus military drills, held in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, were large-scale and impressive, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yesterday, he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] flew to Nizhny Novgorod to observe the exercises. The drills are impressive in scale, and important statements were also made by the head of state," the spokesman pointed out.

On September 16, the Russian leader visited the Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. These exercises mark the culmination of this year's joint training between the two countries' armed forces. To practice coalition group operations, the countries invited operational groups of military command bodies and military contingents from the CSTO, the SCO, and other partner states.