West ignores UNSC resolutions on Palestine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The West has disregarded decisions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and continues to ignore the need to establish a Palestinian state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the principle of the UN Charter, enshrined in Article 25, which requires members of the global body to carry out the decisions made by the UNSC, has also been trampled. "The West has once again ignored it as it disregards many other UN Security Council resolutions, including the resolution on the need to establish a Palestinian state," Lavrov said at a roundtable on resolving the Ukraine crisis for foreign ambassadors.