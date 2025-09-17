MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Opponents of peace in Ukraine have deliberately undermined the latest agreements between Russia and the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"More than a month on since [the Russia-US summit in] Anchorage, there wasn’t a day where opponents of peace efforts and those pushing for `war until the last Ukrainian’ did not engage in deliberate and coordinated sabotage of those agreements," the senior Russian diplomat told reporters.

According to Ryabkov, nevertheless, Russia and the United States are "in full contact, and the dialogue across multiple fields is continuing."

He urged efforts to "transform the powerful impetus from the two leaders’ meeting in Anchorage into real agreements," noting that there are obstacles amid the sabotage.

The true idea behind the policy course being pursued by European bureaucrats and quite a number of powerful European capitals, "that completely rejects efforts toward resolving" the Ukraine crisis, has been exposed. "Of course, all this has a negative impact on the mindset in Kiev, nor does it facilitate the task of moving forward set forth by the two presidents in Anchorage," the diplomat concluded.