State Duma to consider projects to support fighters of special op at first autumn meeting

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of the parliament) will hold the first plenary session of this year’s autumn session. The speech of its chairman Vyacheslav Volodin and faction leaders is planned. Moreover, the deputies intend to consider several initiatives aimed at supporting fighters of the special military operation and their families.

The State Duma will also consider in the first reading a bill that clarifies the taxation rules when a participant leaves a limited liability company that uses a simplified taxation system. The document was initiated by the Russian government.