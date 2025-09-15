Starlink outage to hinder Ukraine's military operations, expert warns

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Today’s failure in the Starlink satellite communication system may affect Ukraine’s ability to manage military operations, Denis Fedutinov, who specializes in unmanned aerial vehicles, told TASS.

"Today’s failure in the operation of the Starlink system affected not only users in Ukraine but was a global disruption. Therefore, there is no reason to suggest this was politically motivated," the expert argued. "For Ukraine, the Starlink system has become a key component supporting the efficiency of its command system. At least 50,000 Starlink terminals have been supplied to Ukraine. The disruption will affect troop management," he warned.

Also, Fedutinov noted, the disruption will eventually affect technical systems that rely on satellite communication for functioning. "The use of certain drones and uncrewed motorboats will be crippled," the expert added.

Earlier on Monday, Robert Brovdi, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, call sign Madyar, reported that the Starlink satellite communication system has stopped operating for the Ukrainian army along the entire front line.