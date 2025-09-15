VIENNA, September 15. /TASS/. The system of international nuclear cooperation is facing unprecedented challenges, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told an IAEA conference.

He also called Kiev’s reckless actions the only real source of threat to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and its employees.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Rosatom head.

On the politicization of the IAEA

The IAEA General Conference this year is "very politicized": "The events in the Middle East have left virtually no chance for any of the speakers not to evaluate and express their views on the strikes and the Iranian nuclear program."

Some countries use the IAEA rostrum "exclusively to promote anti-Russian ideas."

About the attacks on the nuclear power plant

The only real source of threat to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and its employees is the "reckless actions of the Kiev armed formations, which attack the infrastructure of the nuclear power plant and the energy depot almost daily."

About international cooperation

The system of international atomic cooperation has been hit with unprecedented challenges in recent years: "It is important that in these difficult times for the IAEA and the entire nuclear nonproliferation regime, the agency, despite all the provocations, continue to maintain its status as a professional, technical organization."

Nuclear energy in the world is experiencing a renaissance, according to the IAEA forecast, "the installed capacity of the nuclear power plants in the world will more than double by 2050."

Russia has always supported and will continue to support the IAEA, "today it is especially relevant given the current challenges."

About Russia's nuclear program

Rosatom will have to double the number of nuclear power units operating in Russia: "President of the Russian Federation has set the goal to increase the share of electricity generation at nuclear power plants in our country from the current almost 20 to 25% in 20 years. In accordance with the general scheme of energy capacity allocation, we have been instructed to build 38 large, medium and low-power nuclear power units in Russia. To more than double the fleet of operating nuclear power plants."

The construction of nuclear power plants using Russian technologies is underway in nine countries, 24 high-capacity units are under active implementation: "The construction of nuclear power plants using Russian technologies continues in nine countries. There are 24 high-capacity power units under active implementation, as well as several units of small nuclear power plants."

Rosatom plans to sign about 50 "new agreements and legally significant agreements" at the World Atomic Week in Moscow.

Russia has always shared its advanced achievements with its partners, and it is the capital of the entire global nuclear family.

About the Iranian nuclear program

Resolution of Iran's nuclear program issues "is possible only through diplomatic means."

Russia welcomes a September 9 agreement between Iran and the IAEA on restoring the agency's safeguards: "This is a wonderful example of how even the most difficult tasks can be solved through dialogue."

Russia is ready to "contribute in every possible way to the search for negotiated solutions" on the basis of international law and in accordance with article 4 of the NPT.