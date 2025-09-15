Ukraine’s actions only pose real threat to Zaporozhye nuke plant — Rosatom CEO

VIENNA, September 15. /TASS/. Reckless actions by Ukrainian armed formations pose a real threat to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its staff, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said at a conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

"I’d like to stress that reckless actions by Kiev’s armed formations that have attacked the infrastructure of the ZNPP and the adjacent town of Energodar almost on a daily basis represent the only real source of threat to the nuclear facility and its staff," he said.

According to Likhachev, a number of countries and IAEA member states continue to politicize the situation around the Zaporozhye nuke plant at the global nuclear body.

"I’d like to stress that safety at nuclear facilities and power units is our absolute priority. We always make every effort to keep the ZNPP safe and protect its staff. And we maintain close cooperation with the IAEA. Since September 2022, IAEA inspectors have maintained a permanent presence at the power plant," he said.

In August and September, the Smolensk NPP, too, was targeted by Ukrainian drones, Likhachev recalled. "Kiev’s activities are a major risk not only to Russian nuclear facilities but also to the development of the global nuclear sphere," he concluded.