IN BRIEF: CEC on preliminary results of single voting day

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. About 26 million voters participated in the single voting day, head of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said at a press briefing in the commission’s information center.

She said that all 20 regions have re-elected their sitting governors. Pamfilova also noted the absence of any violations which could have impacted the results.

TASS has gathered the CEC head’s key statements.

Turnout

About 26 million voters participated in the single voting day, "that is, the turnout was about 47%, which is 8% more than in a similar campaign scale-wise on the 2022 single voting day." "The turnout was rather high."

More than 1.5 million out of 1.7 million registered voters cast ballots online across 24 regions. The turnout was over 90%: "I would like to reiterate that in all 24 regions, things went off without a hitch, as previously announced."

Voting online at elections has already become the norm for Russians.

Governor elections results

The results of governor elections are in in almost all the 20 regions where they were held: "As for the results of electing the highest officials, technically, 100% of the protocols of regional election commissions have been processed with the exception of the Krasnodar Region."

All incumbent governors were re-elected in 20 regions.

Violations, observers' work

"No significant violations that could have impacted election results have been registered," Pamfilova said.

Over 149,000 people audited the vote during the single voting day, including more than 64,000 from political parties.

Some 908 ballots at 20 polling stations in nine regions have been recognized as invalid. "That’s a pretty negligible figure."

During the elections, the CEC received over 1,600 complaints, 312 of them reporting purported violations of the law. Every single alleged election violation reported will be reviewed.

Twelve people reported being forced to vote in the elections, but none of these claims has been confirmed at this point.

About attacks

Since the elections kicked off, the CEC site has been attacked more than 500,000 times. "There have been issues with updating and video feeds."

The remote electronic voting system deflected 700 attacks "which is more than at the presidential election last year."