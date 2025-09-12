MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Over the past week, Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated the localities of Khorosheye, Sosnovka, and Novopetrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said. TASS has gathered more highlights about this and other advances by the Russian army over the past week from the latest ministry report.

Battlegroup Center

The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center this week totaled 3,370 men, five tanks and 16 combat armored vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"The enemy lost up to 3,370 troops, five tanks, 16 combat armored vehicles, 42 vehicles and 14 field artillery pieces," the ministry’s news release reads.

The group’s units continued to advance deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on Ukraine’s five mechanized, one infantry, one airborne, three airborne assault, two assault, and one Jaeger brigades, and two assault regiments, three marine brigades, one territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades.

Battlegroup North

Units of the Battlegroup North improved their tactical position in the Sumy Region this week, the Defense Ministry has said.

"Over the week, the Ukrainian forces lost in the zone of responsibility of the Russian Battlegroup North over 1,220 troops, three tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 103 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, nine electronic warfare stations, 43 ammunition and materiel depots," the ministry noted.

Battlegroup East

"In the past week, units from the Battlegroup East took control of the localities of Khorosheye, Sosnovka, and Novopetrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region as a result of an offensive," the report reads.

"Over the week, the Ukrainian forces lost in the zone of responsibility of the Russian Battlegroup East over 1,640 personnel, a tank, 18 armored combat vehicles, 68 motor vehicles and ten field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry specified that Battlegroup East units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an assault brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said in a statement.

"The enemy lost more than 1,650 personnel, two tanks, 28 armored combat vehicles, 153 motor vehicles and 17 field artillery guns. In addition, Russian forces destroyed 32 ammunition depots and 45 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations," it specified.

Battlegroup South

"Units from the Battlegroup South occupied a more advantageous tactical position as they hit troops and military hardware of four Ukrainian mechanized, one airborne, one assault, one mountain assault, and one mechanized infantry brigades as well as two territorial defense brigades and a national guard brigade," the ministry specified.

According to it, over the past week, Ukrainian losses in this sector of the line of engagement included more than 1,470 troops, three tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 40 motor vehicles, and 22 field artillery guns. Also, 10 electronic warfare systems and 19 ammo and materiel depots were destroyed, the ministry added.

Battlegroup Dnepr, Black Sea Fleet

The Battlegroup Dnepr and the Black Sea Fleet destroyed eight unmanned boats of the Ukrainian army in a week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two coastal defense brigades, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry added.

"The Ukrainian army lost more than 435 personnel, two combat armored vehicles, 57 motor vehicles and five artillery guns. In addition, Russian forces destroyed 33 electronic warfare stations and 18 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army," it specified.

Air defense

Russian air defenses have shot down 22 Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod and Leningrad regions from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), the Defense Ministry has said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft, the ministry added.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five cruise missiles, 19 guided aerial bombs, 19 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 1,488 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian strikes

Russian forces delivered a massive attack and six group strikes with high precision weapons and drones on military facilities in Ukraine: "Between September 6 and September 12, the Russian Armed Forces launched one massive attack and six group strikes, using high precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result, Ukraine’s defense plants, transport and energy facilities supporting Ukrainian troops, as well as military airfields, and weapons and military hardware depots were hit," the ministry said.

Also, the ministry added, assembly, storage and launch facilities for long-range drones, sites for the production of uncrewed motorboats, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries were struck.