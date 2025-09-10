By supporting Kiev, Trump’s team supports murderers — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has called on the US administration to ultimately realize that by supporting Kiev they are supporting murderers.

"Political crimes and assasinations have been carried out lately by a variety of left-wing liberal scum who support Banderite Kiev. Fico, Kirk. Who's next? Maybe it's time for the MAGA team to realize that by supporting Ukraine, they're supporting murderers," he wrote on his X page following the assassination of Conservative US activist Charlie Kirk.

According to earlier reports, Kirk was fatally wounded at a university event in Oren, Utah. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Kirk, 31, an active supporter of US President Donald Trump, had repeatedly spoken against sending US military aid to Ukraine.