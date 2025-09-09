MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,485 troops in battles with Russian forces across all frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 165 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup North, over 230 troops in the area of the Battlegroup West, more than 240 troops for the Battlegroup South, over 515 troops for the Battlegroup Center, more than 265 troops for the Battlegroup East, and roughly 70 troops for the Battlegroup Dnepr.

North, West, South

Units of the Battlegroup North struck formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment, and two territorial defense brigades near Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Maryino, Sadki, and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov direction, they targeted a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade near Velikaya Pisarevka in the Sumy Region, as well as Volchansk and Pokalyanoe in the Kharkov Region. Ukraine lost a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 11 automobiles, and two field artillery guns, while 11 ammunition and material supply depots were destroyed.

Units of the Battlegroup West improved their tactical position and hit the manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a National Guard brigade near Blagodatovka, Kupyansk, Kurilovka, and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, as well as Drobyshevo, Kirovsk, Shandrigolovo, and Yampol in the DPR. Ukraine lost a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 14 cars, and a field artillery gun. In addition, eight radio-electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were destroyed.

The Battlegroup South took up more favorable lines and positions and struck three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade, and a National Guard brigade near Berestok, Kleban-Byk, Kramatorsk, Pleshcheyevka, Reznikovka, Seversk, and Stepanovka in the DPR. Ukrainian forces lost five armored combat vehicles, nine cars, and three field artillery guns. Three electronic warfare stations and two supply depots were also destroyed.

Center, East, Dnepr

Units of the Battlegroup Center improved their position on the front line and struck three mechanized brigades, two airborne assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment, and a National Guard brigade near Vladimirovka, Dimitrov (Ukrainian name: Mirnograd), Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name: Pokrovsk), Lysovka, Priyut, and Rodinskoye in the DPR. Ukraine lost three armored vehicles, eight cars, and a field artillery gun.

Units of the Battlegroup East advanced deeper into enemy defenses and struck a mechanized brigade, a marine brigade, and a territorial defense brigade near Zeleny Gai in the DPR, as well as Novonikolayevka, Novopetrovskoye, and Sosnovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. Ukraine lost a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, and eight automobiles.

Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr struck the manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two coastal defense brigades, and a territorial defense brigade near Stepnogorsk and Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, and Antonovka, Nikolskoye, and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region. Ukraine lost five cars, while four radio-electronic warfare stations and four warehouses with ammunition and supplies were destroyed.