MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The European Union may be deliberately fueling revanchist ideas in Finland, according to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

"It seems that the brazen voices being heard in the Land of a Thousand Lakes from time to time about building a new Greater Finland, attempts to fuel such sentiments by the idea of seizing part of Russian territory are being instigated in every possible way by the EU leadership in Brussels," Medvedev said in an op-ed for TASS titled 'The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude.'

"The idea of profiteering at Russia’s expense was instilled in Finnish minds back in the days of Hitler’s rule in Germany. Apparently, they are working on a similar agenda now," the politician recalled.

If this is true, then the logic behind the Russophobic actions of Alexander Stubb's administration, which is irrationally pushing the country into the abyss of a potential military conflict, is understandable, Medvedev noted.

The politician recalled a recent statement by the Finnish president that his country had allegedly defeated the Soviet Union in 1944 because it "retained its independence." "To add to the absurdity, he (Stubb - TASS) remarked that Ukraine, supposedly, ‘is in a better position’ than Suomi was at that time. Isn't this crazy? It is more than obvious: such a position runs contrary to the interests of Finland’s people," Medvedev concluded.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/politics/2014115.