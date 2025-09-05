Russia open, will not shut itself in 'national shell' — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is open, it is not isolating itself from anyone and will not lock itself away in a "national shell," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The modern world is deeply interconnected through technological progress, and isolating oneself in a so-called 'national shell' is both harmful and counterproductive, as it undermines competitiveness. Russia remains open to cooperation with all countries, above all with those willing to work with us – our friends. We are not shutting ourselves off from anyone," the Russian leader said.