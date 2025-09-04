MINSK, September 4. /TASS/. Special services are working to repatriate Ukrainian citizens as part of a deal with Kiev that would also see the return of Russian civilians from Sumy, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said, replying to a question by TASS.

"Our country received a list with proposals to carry out a mutual repatriation, and our special services are working with these conditions because legislation does not provide for an exchange of civilians," Moskalkova said, specifying that in return for bringing back the civilians taken from Russia’s borderline Kursk Region to Sumy in Ukraine, the Kiev regime "is counting on a similar return of Ukrainian citizens; the special services are maintaining dialogue on the issue and there is certain progress on this matter and various proposals."

Moskalkova added that there is constant dialogue in several formats about the return of Kursk citizens who ended up in Ukraine and whom Ukraine would not return.

"The remaining ones are not being returned. 23 people still remain on the territory of Ukraine," the ombudsman said.

Earlier, Moskalkova said that the Kiev regime, holding two dozen more civilians from the Kursk Region who were forcibly displaced to Ukraine, provided Russia with a list of its citizens for possible mutual transfer.