Russia hopes for positive dynamics following Alaska summit — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian side hopes that positive dynamics in settling the Ukraine crisis which emerged after the Russia-US summit in Anchorage will persist, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with the New Regions of Russia magazine.

"Our country’s leadership has repeatedly stressed that Russia is interested in the swiftest settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including politically and diplomatically. The resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine talks, initiated by the Russian side, was driven precisely by this aspiration. In this context, we note the US side’s mediation efforts. We hope that the positive dynamics which began to take shape following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage on August 15 of this year will continue to develop," the senior diplomat noted.

Galuzin also reiterated that during these talks, Russia expressed readiness to work on the issue of ensuring security guarantees for Ukraine "which must be non-nuclear, neutral and not part of any military bloc."

About Russia-US summit

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited his US counterpart to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.