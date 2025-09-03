Russian embassy calls on London to refrain from unfounded accusations of child abduction

LONDON, September 3. /TASS/. The UK government should refrain from spreading false information about children allegedly forcibly displaced to Russia from Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in London said after the United Kingdom imposed new sanctions against Moscow.

"The health and well-being of children is our priority. There can be no talking of any abduction. The children's lives were saved thanks to an urgently organized evacuation from the war zone. They are all safe. The Children's Rights Commissioners are working to reunite them with their families. We urge the British authorities to refrain from unfounded accusations in the future and not interfere with the work to protect the rights and interests of minors," it said in statement.

The Russian embassy said that London uses false information to justify sanctions against Moscow. "Information that does not correspond to reality is used as justification. In particular, there are speculations about the alleged forcible transfer of 19,500 children from the territory of Ukraine to Russia. We would like to remind you that during the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2, Kiev presented a list of 339 Ukrainian children who found themselves in a difficult situation due to the armed conflict in Ukraine. 30% of the data from this list have not been confirmed. A significant part of these children has either never been to Russia, or they are adults or have already returned to their families," the statement reads.

The Russian diplomatic mission drew attention to the cynicism of the British government, which imposed sanctions against the Movement of the first and Victory Volunteers on the anniversary of the end of World War II. "London's decision to schedule the imposition of sanctions against those involved in preserving the memory of our common Victory in World War II on September 3, the anniversary of its end, also looks cynical," the statement said.

Earlier on September 3, the United Kingdom expanded the anti-Russian sanctions list by 11 positions, by including, for example, the Movement of the First, the Victory Volunteers and the Akhmat-Hadji Kadyrov Regional Public Foundation. The kingdom's Foreign Office said that new sanctions were imposed against the people and organizations allegedly involved in the forced deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children. Russia has repeatedly called these insinuations absurd.