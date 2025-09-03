Servicemen in special military op want to see Russia achieve all its goals — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian servicemen want Russia to achieve all the goals outlined at the onset of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference about the results of his visit to China.

"I would like to emphasize that the vast majority of them support Russia achieving all its goals stated at the beginning of the special military operation. Everything else is secondary. The best way to get there certainly, is peacefully, by peaceful means," the Russian president said.

He noted that Russia put forth peace initiatives. "We have repeatedly proposed them to the opposite, in both senses, side. Let’s see how this process will unfold in the future, including with the assistance of the current [US] administration," the Russian leader concluded.