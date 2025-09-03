Putin packs week's worth of work into just four days in China

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unusually long four-day visit to China has come to an end, turning into a true diplomatic marathon for the Russian leader.

Over the course of the trip, he held full-scale meetings with the heads of state and prime ministers of 17 countries. Putin's packed schedule had him working overtime every day but one, as he logged a total of 48 hours over the four days.

On August 31, he had a relatively light day in the run-up to the marathon, with the president’s public events lasting about 3.5 hours. However, on September 1, the day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, his working day stretched to 16 hours. The schedule on September 2 was equally intense, exceeding 14 hours.

On September 3, Putin began his day unusually early, joining world leaders around 8 a.m. for celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people’s victory in the War of Resistance Against Japan and the end of World War II. He concluded the day by speaking with the Kremlin press pool at 10:30 p.m.