Putin calls Xi Jinping’s initiative on global governance important, timely

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The Chinese initiative on global governance is very timely and constructive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

"The documents that have been adopted, and adopted by all participants, are aimed at the future. In this regard, I would particularly mention the Chinese initiative on global governance. I believe that this is very timely," Putin said.

"What is important is that this initiative is aimed at positive cooperation between the countries that gathered for the summit in China and our potential partners among those states that are currently unwilling to engage in partnerships," he noted.

"All this together and the unity of all those gathered is a very important demonstration of a positive attitude and confidence that we will be able to achieve our goals," Putin added.

The Russian president paid a four-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. His schedule has been packed with significant events. From August 31 to September 1, he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

On September 2, he held bilateral talks in Beijing, and on September 3, he attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War serving as the guest of honor and again held numerous bilateral meetings.