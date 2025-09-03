Putin rejects idea of ‘security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for territories’

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he has never raised the issue of "security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange for territories" and did not discuss such an idea with US leader Donald Trump in Alaska.

"We have never presented the issue this way and have never discussed it," Putin responded to a corresponding question at a news conference.

Russia proceeds from the fact that any country should have security guarantees, including Ukraine.

"But this is not connected with any exchanges, especially with exchanges of territories," he emphasized. "We do not link territories and security guarantees. Of course, we can say that these are close topics, but we do not directly connect them. The question was not raised during the discussion in Anchorage," Putin summarized.