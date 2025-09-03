Putin confident normal economic dialogue with West will return

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the relations of Moscow and its partners with the West will gradually return to the channel of normal dialogue.

This is how he commented on the latest package of European sanctions, which stipulates restrictions on Russia’s partners. Putin noted that the West is using events in Ukraine simply as a pretext for resolving economic issues, sometimes choosing an inappropriate tone, promising to "clamp down" on sovereign countries.

"It seems to me though that eventually everything will fall into place and return to the channel of normal economic dialogue," he noted.