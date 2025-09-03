Global financial, economic order to be destroyed if West steals Russian reserves — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The general financial and economic order in the world will be destroyed while economic separatism will only intensify if frozen Russian reserves are stolen by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference devoted to results of his visit to China.

"Alliances are already being created in many countries around the world that are trying to implement their own plans for economic development within individual regions. In this case (if the West transfers frozen Russian assets to Ukraine - TASS), economic separatism will only intensify and the general financial and economic world order will be destroyed," he said.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said in late August that EU countries were experiencing a colossal shortage of funds to finance Ukraine in 2026, which is why many of them wanted to achieve the expropriation of Russian assets.

The largest portion of immobilized Russian assets, slightly more than 200 bln euro, is blocked with the Euroclear depository in Belgium. The depository has repeatedly spoken against the expropriation of assets, cautioning, among other things, that it could entail the seizure of European or Belgian assets by Russia through courts in other parts of the globe.