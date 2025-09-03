Pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China could reach 100 bln cubic meters — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russia will be able to increase volumes of gas export to China to over 100 bln cubic meters of gas per year due to new agreements with China on pipeline gas supplies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Through Mongolia [gas supplies via Power of Siberia 2] will total 50 bln [cubic meters]. Now we have 38 [bln cubic meters of gas via Power of Siberia], then a couple of routes will also increase. In total, there will be over 100 bln cubic meters," he told a press conference on results of his visit to China.

Gazprom chief executive Alexey Miller announced earlier the signing of a legally binding memorandum with China on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and the Soyuz Vostok transit gas pipeline through Mongolia. Moreover, Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) reached an agreement to increase supplies via the existing Power of Siberia gas pipeline from 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year to 44 bln cubic meters.

The volume of supplies via the Far Eastern route will also grow, increasing from the planned 10 bln cubic meters per year by another 2 bln to 12 bln cubic meters per year, Miller said, adding that it is planned that gas will flow via it starting 2027.