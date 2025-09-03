Russian servicemen stationed in central Kupyansk — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian soldiers have reached the center of Kupyansk and are positioned near key administrative and industrial structures, including the city administration building and Spartak Stadium, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry released drone footage that it says "confirms Russian troops now control approximately half of the city." The video shows military personnel operating in the city center and around critical infrastructure sites, such as the city power substation on Energeticheskaya Street and the TV tower on 1st May Street.

Units of the Battlegroup West are continuing offensive operations to fully liberate Kupyansk and its surrounding areas.