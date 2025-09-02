Putin, Xi take walk around Chinese leader’s residence

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China took a walk around the Chinese leader's Zhongnanhai residence, a TASS correspondent reported.

They were accompanied by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Moscow's Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov.

The Zhongnanhai residence is one of the ancient palace and park complexes in downtown Beijing, which particularly houses the offices of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese State Council.