Romanian MFA summons Russian ambassador after strike on Ukrainian military targets

BUCHAREST, August 29. /TASS/. Romania’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador to Bucharest Vladimir Lipayev to lodge a "strong protest" over the situation in Ukraine.

The Russian diplomat was summoned to the Romanian Foreign Ministry following media reports saying that the building of the EU mission in Kiev had been damaged in an August 28 missile attack.

"The accusations against Russia that were voiced during the meeting were rejected as groundless, unfounded and distorting the actual state of things," Lipayev told TASS.

Commenting on such reports, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the Russian army targets only military and Ukrainian army logistics facilities and "any harm inflicted upon civilian infrastructure arises from Kiev’s deployment of air defense systems and electronic warfare means."

According to Zakharova, the hype incited by EU officials and the EU-affiliated media concerning alleged Russian attacks on civilian targets starkly contrasts with the absence of any response from the European Union’s leadership and its member states to systematic, deliberate bombardments of civilian infrastructure by the Ukrainian army and the terrorist attacks executed by the Kiev regime on Russian territory, all resulting in civilian casualties.