Kremlin says it keeps details of Putin-Trump summit under wraps to protect peace process

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. All the details from the conversation between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska are not disclosed deliberately in the interests of resolving the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have not released all the details of what was said between the two presidents in Alaska on purpose. <...> They discussed the Ukrainian settlement at length, but we do not think that it would be expedient to leak any details. In the interests of settlement, this work should be carried out discretely," Peskov explained, commenting on a remark from Turkey’s top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, saying that Russia is allegedly prepared for territorial compromises for the sake of settlement.

He confirmed that the meeting was useful, echoing Putin’s sentiments from earlier. "It was timely, meaningful, and very constructive," Peskov shared.

The Putin-Trump meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska on August 15. The summit lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian delegation also included Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.