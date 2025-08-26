Russian MP slams Merz’ threats to add pressure on Russia as political manipulation

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. A Russian lawmaker has slammed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s threats to augment sanctions pressure on Russia if a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky is not organized as a cheap political manipulation.

"Merz’s threats to step up pressure on Russia if the Russian president doesn’t meet with Zelensky are nothing but a cheap political manipulation. Saying that the ball is in Moscow’s court, the German chancellor leaves aside the very essence of the settlement process. The Russian side has repeatedly stated that such a meet needs to be thoroughly prepared," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

He recalled that the latest round of the Russian-Ukrainian talks had yielded a decision to establish working groups on political, military, and humanitarian matters. "But the Ukrainian side keeps on impeding the process," he noted, adding that this is the way the "coalition of the willing" is acting too.

He emphasized that threats and speculations would not bring the end of the conflict in Ukraine any closer. "Both Merz and [French President Emmanuel] Macron, and all the rest should understand this. The best they can do is not to hinder," the Russian lawmaker added.

On August 15, a meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that resolving the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. On August 18, Trump met in Washington with Zelensky and European leaders and also called Putin. Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and Trump expressed support for continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including the idea of raising their level.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later noted, Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine in any format, provided the talks are honest and not limited to drawing the US into a European military campaign.