MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Two mercenaries from Colombia have pleaded guilty in connection with their participation in hostilities against Russia as part of Ukrainian units, according to court documents reviewed by TASS.

"The interrogation protocols of the accused, Ante Alexander and Medina Aranda Jose Aron, contain confessions," the documents state.

The Moscow City Court has extended the Colombians’ detention until November 26. They are charged under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict or military action). The accused are from Popayan, Colombia.

In August 2024, the South American citizens were detained as part of a criminal case and placed in custody by the Lefortovo Court of Moscow. According to the FSB, searches of the accused yielded bank cards and documents, including a Ukrainian Armed Forces military ID issued to one of them.

The Investigative Directorate of the Russian FSB has opened criminal proceedings against the detainees under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code. The article provides for imprisonment of 7 to 15 years. The preliminary investigation has been extended until December 22 due to the significant volume of investigative and procedural actions.

Earlier, the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported that two Colombian citizens were detained at Caracas Airport, arriving from Ukraine via Poland and Spain. The incident occurred in July 2024. Venezuelan authorities were alerted by the Ukrainian uniforms and military backpacks carried by the passengers. No further information regarding the detainees’ fate had been released for an extended period.