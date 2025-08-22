Russian troops liberate nine settlements in Ukraine operation over week

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated nine settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the week of August 16-22 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations <…> Battlegroup South units advanced deeper into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Aleksandro-Shultino and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic <...> Battlegroup Center units continued offensive operations and liberated the settlements of Sukhetskoye, Pankovka, Vladimirovka and Rusin Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units liberated the settlements of Voronoye and Novogeorgiyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry reported.

Russian troops deliver six precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered six strikes by precision weapons on Ukrainian military sites, including warehouses of Sapsan tactical missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"On August 16-22, the Russian Armed Forces delivered six combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and power facilities supporting their operation, an oil refinery that supplied fuel to the Ukrainian army in Donbass, warehouses storing Sapsan tactical missiles, fuel, missile and artillery armament and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

The strikes also targeted infrastructure facilities of a military airfield, long-range UAV control posts and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,120 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 23 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two heavy mechanized brigades, four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,120 personnel, three tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles and 74 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 26 field artillery guns, including three NATO weapons, three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 41 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 28 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,650 personnel, five tanks, including three German-made Leopard tanks and 28 armored combat vehicles, among them 19 NATO-produced armored vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 118 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, 39 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 35 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,610 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,610 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier, two MaxxPro armored vehicles and an HMMWV armored fighting vehicle of US manufacture in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 19 motor vehicles, 18 field artillery guns, including three Western-made weapons, seven electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 17 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,840 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,840 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 30 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 2,840 personnel, two tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and four Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicles, 64 motor vehicles and 19 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,600 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 25 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,600 personnel, five tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 79 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns, including nine NATO-produced weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 555 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 555 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 555 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including three US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 74 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns, among them two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 46 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 30 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down 1,500 Ukrainian UAVs, 25 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,500 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 25 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 25 guided aerial bombs, 11 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,500 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 78,990 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,717 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple rocket launchers, 28,809 field artillery guns and mortars and 40,158 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.