MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. During the day, the Vostok group of Russian forces have destroyed a Leopard tank, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three Starlink stations and 17 UAV control points of the Ukrainian army, Alexey Yakovlev, an officer of the group's press center, said.

"During the day, the enemy lost more than 225 military personnel, a Leopard tank, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, including a Husky and a Kozak, 12 vehicles, an ammunition depot, three material depots, three Starlink satellite communication stations and 17 unmanned aircraft control points," Yakovlev said.

As a result of the counter-battery struggle, three towed howitzers were destroyed, including a M198.