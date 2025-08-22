MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. It will only take an hour for the Kiev authorities to enshrine the loss of Donbass and Novorossiya in the constitution, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo told TASS in an interview.

"Mr. Zelensky says that they should amend the constitution. Well, if they have to, let them amend it. If they need to make any changes to the constitution, they do it within an hour. And they adopt laws within two to three days, even if they do not comply with the general international law of jurisdiction at all," he said.

Saldo said that Donbass and Novorossiya have become part of Russia under the constitution of the Russian Federation, and this is unconditional.