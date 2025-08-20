Verified lists to facilitate release of political prisoners in Ukraine — Russian MP

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Lists of prisoners deprived of freedom in Ukraine on political charges, which are being prepared in Russia, may aid their release, says State Duma deputy Dmitry Kuznetsov. "We have created a working group dedicated to this issue because there are many requests. We receive inquiries from relatives, verify the information in Ukraine’s judicial system and from online sources, and then forward the collected data to Tatiana Moskalkova (Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights) via the TASS platform," Kuznetsov said.

Kuznetsov oversees civilian return efforts from Ukraine at Zakhar Prilepin’s headquarters.

Today, TASS hosted the final session of the Battle for Truth forum, devoted to discussing and signing the Declaration on the Protection of Human Rights and the Demand for the Immediate Release of Persons Illegally Deprived of Liberty for Political and Religious Reasons in Ukraine.

As a TASS source previously reported, Russia and Ukraine will exchange not only military personnel but also civilians. The agreement was reportedly reached during the third round of talks in Istanbul. Kuznetsov said it was planned to create verified lists of political prisoners in Ukraine held for pro-Russian views. On August 12, it was reported that such a verified list had been sent to Moskalkova. Kuznetsov noted that these lists would be compiled and sent to the ombudsman on a weekly basis.

Declaration on political prisoners in Ukraine

The international People’s Unity Club, on the TASS platform, published for the first time a list of 368 people detained or convicted in Ukraine for political or religious reasons. The list draws on data from Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko and her team. It includes 274 public figures, 47 political prisoners, 32 clergy members, and 15 journalists. The document will be sent to the presidents of Russia and the United States - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. According to the text of the declaration, which is also in TASS’s possession, the document was sent to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Pope Leo XIV, and the UN and OSCE secretaries-general, Antonio Guterres and Feridun Sinirlioglu.