US President Trump 'de facto' recognizes Crimea as part of Russia, says expert

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statement about the impossibility of returning Crimea to Ukraine is de facto recognition by Washington that the peninsula is a part of Russia, Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the CIS Countries Institute, told TASS on Tuesday.

"De facto, this is the recognition of Crimea as a Russian territory, albeit not de jure," the expert said. "Legal recognition by the United States should be handled via the Congress, and with its current rather critical attitude towards Russia, I'm not sure that it will be recognized de jure in the foreseeable future."

Zharikhin, however, described the current situation as a "significant shift."

"It’s quite possible that this [the recognition] may happen in many other countries after Trump’s statement," he noted.

According to the expert, after the Russia-US summit in Alaska, "the result is still a draw."

"Trump held his ground and forced Vladimir Zelensky and representatives of Europe to support the position that first a deal must be struck, and then a truce can follow," the analyst explained.

Taking that approach, Zharikhin believes, would "pave the way for signing an agreement on sustainable peace."

In an interview with Fox News earlier in the day, Trump stated that neither the return of Crimea to Ukraine nor Kiev’s accession to NATO is possible.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.

On August 18, US President Donald Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni.

In addition, the meeting was attended by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to Macron, the talks focused on security guarantees for Ukraine.