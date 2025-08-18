Putin expresses condolences to Modi over recent floods in India

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the recent flooding in northern India, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the tragic consequences of the recent floods in India," the statement said.

A sudden heavy downpour hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The village of Chositi was hit hardest. Pilgrims were there at the time, en route to the Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar, in the Himalayas. Houses and roads have been destroyed in Kishtwar. Residents trapped in their homes by the flooding are being evacuated. At least 60 people have died, and more than 100 have been injured.