Presidents decided not to take questions because they made thorough statements — Peskov

ANCHORAGE /Alaska /, August 16. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, decided not to take questions, because they made comprehensive remarks at the final press conference, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked why the expected news conference was eventually held in the format of the leaders’ statements, he replied: "Comprehensive statements were made."

"The conversation was indeed very positive, and both leaders have said that. This is the type of conversation that allows to firmly take the path of searching for peace settlement options together."