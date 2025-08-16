Putin's first visit to US in ten years lasts just over five hours

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded his visit to the US, which lasted just over five hours, according to TASS calculations. Of these, about three hours were spent in closed-door talks with US leader Donald Trump.

Putin’s plane landed at a military base in Anchorage at 5:54 p.m. GMT on Friday (10:54 a.m. local time). He met with Trump on the airfield, after which they got into the US leader's limousine together, thus beginning the summit with a one-on-one conversation. The official talks in a small group began 15 minutes after the meeting at the airport and lasted almost three hours. Afterwards, the leaders addressed the media. Then, the Russian president visited a nearby memorial cemetery and laid flowers at the graves of Soviet pilots.

This was Putin's first visit to the United States in almost ten years. He last visited in September 2015 to attend the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York.