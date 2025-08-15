Lavrov responds to question about pre-summit jitters

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov brushed off a question about whether he feels nervous ahead of the upcoming Russia-US talks in Alaska.

"What is this?" he replied in a comment to the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

On Thursday, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov announced that the summit will open on August 15 in Anchorage at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (7:30 p.m. GMT). He said the central topic will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, while Putin and Trump will also address "broader tasks to ensure peace and security, as well as current and most pressing international and regional issues."

Alongside President Putin, the Russian delegation will include Lavrov, Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev. If necessary, a team of experts will also be on hand.