Agenda of Putin-Trump summit, delegation lineups — Kremlin aide offers details

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Friday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will begin at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (7:30 p.m. GMT), opening with a one-on-one conversation attended only by interpreters, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

According to him, the summit will center around the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, but the leaders will discuss other issues as well. Ushakov also said that the sides had determined the lineup of their delegations.

TASS has gathered the key statements by the Russian presidential aide.

About preparations for summit

Preparations for the Putin-Trump meeting are in their final stage, with all issues being "intensively resolved." "And, certainly, above all, the political agenda of the summit is being worked out."

The program of the meeting between the two leaders has been agreed. "This meeting, as you all know, will be held in Alaska, in Anchorage, specifically, at a facility at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson."

The talks between Putin and Trump "will be business-like," and the Russian delegation is approaching them "professionally."

About format of talks

The meeting between Putin and Trump will begin at approximately 10:30 p.m. Moscow time on August 15 with a one-on-one conversation between the two leaders. "This conversation will be held in a tete-a-tete format, naturally, with the participation of interpreters."

Talks between delegations will see five people on each side: "Certainly, a group of experts will be somewhere nearby."

Following the meeting, Putin and Trump will give a joint press conference for the media "where they will sum up the results of the talks."

The Kremlin finds it symbolic that the meeting between Putin and Trump will be held not far from the burial site of Soviet pilots in Alaska. "So, the meeting will be held near such a historically important site, reminiscent of combat camaraderie between the people of our countries. And this is particularly symbolic in the year of the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany and militarist Japan."

Following the one-on-one conversation, Putin and Trump will continue the talks "over a working breakfast."

The leaders will make brief statements in the open part of the talks. "It is planned that at the very beginning of the meeting, each president will say a couple of words, as is customary at international talks."

On delegations

The lineup of the Russian delegation has been determined. It includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev.

The lineup of the US delegation has also been determined but "it will be right to wait for a relevant statement from the American partners."

The Russian delegation will leave Alaska for Russia immediately after the summit’s conclusion. "And, in the event you’re worried as to whether our delegation will return to Russia, yes, I can confirm, obviously, the delegation will return, it will fly out immediately after the conclusion of the negotiations."

What will be discussed

The settlement of the Ukraine crisis will be at the crux of the Putin-Trump summit, but other issues will also be discussed. "Naturally, broader tasks on ensuring peace and security as well as the most pertinent and pressing international and regional issues will be touched upon."

The leaders will also discuss bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere. "I will note that this cooperation has an enormous and, unfortunately, as yet untapped potential.".