Putin, Trump to discuss long-term settlement on Ukraine in Alaska — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will focus on discussing a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian conflict during their summit in Alaska, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

He noted that "the economic interests of our countries intersect in Alaska and the Arctic, and there are prospects for implementing large-scale, mutually beneficial projects."

"But, of course, the presidents themselves will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Ushakov said.

Earlier, Trump said he hoped to meet with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15. The US president made this announcement on his Truth Social page. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

On August 7, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the US had agreed to a meeting between the two leaders in the coming days. That same day, Vladimir Putin confirmed preparations for a meeting with Trump, noting mutual interest in a bilateral meeting.

These statements about the upcoming meeting came after US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow on August 6 and met with Putin. The conversation lasted about three hours.