Putin informally chats with his UAE counterpart, personally escorts him after the talks

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had an informal chat with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after the official part of the talks.

The UAE president spent about three and a half hours in the Kremlin in total. During their conversation, Putin and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed a wide range of issues, from economic cooperation to the situation in the Middle East and the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

At the end of the meeting, Putin personally escorted his guest. They embraced warmly. Before getting into the Aurus, the UAE president made an Arab gesture of respect and sincerity by putting his hand to his heart several times.

While seeing off the Emirati delegation, the Russian leader thanked the UAE president's interpreter and shook his hand.

After that, when the motorcade seemed ready to depart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exited the vehicle again to speak briefly with Putin, concluding the meeting. After a brief discussion, the two presidents shook hands again. Then, the car carrying the UAE leader headed towards the gates of the Kremlin.