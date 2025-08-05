Sovereign countries must independently choose trade partners — Kremlin on India

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Sovereign countries have the right to select their partners in trade and economic cooperation based on their own interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, commenting on the US’ threats regarding India.

"We believe that sovereign countries must have and do have the right to choose their trade partners, the partners in trade and economic cooperation, on their own and independently determine those modes of trade and economic cooperation that suit the interests of a country in question," Peskov said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social network that he would significantly increase tariffs on India for importing and reselling Russian oil. Previously, the US leader announced 25% tariffs on Indian goods. He added that the Indian side has "always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia," and is "Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China."

On Monday, the Indian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling the attacks from the US and EU over the country’s imports of Russian oil unjustified. After all, Western countries previously encouraged such trade to strengthen the stability of global energy markets, and they continue to purchase goods and services from Russia themselves, the diplomats said.