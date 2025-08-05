MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian regime is falling into extremes in its fight against historic monuments marking the country’s past, surpassing even Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on Kiev’s report about the removal of the last Ukrainian historic monument dedicated to revolutionary and politician Vladimir Lenin, the spokesman said: "Ukraine is well known for its campaign against historic monuments. It is trying to be ahead of Europe in the matter." "And this does not reflect well on Kiev," Peskov pointed out.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported the dismantling of a bust featuring Vladimir Lenin in the settlement of Rudkovitsy in the Khmelnitsky Region. This was the last monument to the founder of the USSR in Ukraine. Interestingly, the bust was removed in April 2024 but later reinstated.

Ukraine has been renaming streets and removing monuments to prominent Soviet and Russian figures since 2015, when a law on so-called decommunization was adopted. In 2022, a new wave of efforts to remove all reminders of Russian and Soviet history and culture began. In March 2023, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) passed a law on "decolonizing" place names, banning all geographic names associated with Russia and the Soviet era.