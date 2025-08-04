Air defenses repel massive drone attack on Russia’s southern Volgograd Region — governor

VOLGOGRAD, August 4. /TASS/. Air defenses have repelled a massive drone attack on Russia’s southern Volgograd Region, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

"Last night, the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses repelled a massive drone attack. <...> There were no casualties," the regional administration's press service quoted the governor as saying.

Dry grass fires were reported in the region. Firefighters are combating a blaze at the Archeda train station in the town of Frolovo. The windows of the nearby residential buildings were shattered but the station’s passenger infrastructure remained intact.

Falling drone debris caused train delays in the Volgograd Region, the regional branch of the Russian Railways company said, adding that every effort was being made to restore train traffic as soon as possible.