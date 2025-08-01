Putin says EU has lost all political sovereignty

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The European Union is no longer deciding its own politics, and a loss of economic sovereignty will follow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said answering questions from reporters.

"Sovereignty plays a key role, including for economic development. It was already clear that the European Union did not have that much sovereignty. Today, it’s become clear they have none at all. And with today's crisis situation, it is economic losses that will follow," he said.

Putin pointed out that many political analysts have said recently that the European Union is no longer an economic giant, but a political dwarf.

"These are not my words, I do not want to offend anyone, we ourselves have read this in Western publications. But the loss of political sovereignty now will lead to a loss of economic sovereignty and massive financial damage. Therefore, with our special military operation, our main goal is to strengthen Russia's sovereignty," the President stressed.